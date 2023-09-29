Country artists who became famous by going viral on TikTok

(Circle) - It’s no secret that TikTok has spiked the careers of many people. Those short videos have turned some familiar faces into major country music sensations.

Check out these five country artists who’ve blown up, all thanks to TikTok.

Lily Rose

Back in 2021, Lily Rose posted a video of her original song “Villain.” The video ended up gaining so much attention that it ultimately took her all the way to a record deal with Big Loud Records.

These days, she has more than 900,000 TikTok followers and is hitting the road alongside Shania Twain on the Queen of Me Tour.

Bailey Zimmerman

Bailey Zimmerman’s social media presence exploded in 2020 when he began mixing his truck videos with singing clips.

His talent quickly won over many fans, and before you knew it, his name was making waves in the country music scene.

Now, he’s sharing the stage with Morgan Wallen on the “One Night at a Time” tour and gearing up to headline, “Religiously. The Tour.” It’s set to kick off in 2024.

Zimmerman also recently scored his third consecutive number one with the title track “Religiously.”

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-rising stars in country music.

Growing up in the small town of Oologah, Oklahoma, and having served in the Navy, his journey to fame began by posting videos of him singing online.

He released his original song, “Heading South” and soon became a viral sensation.

Now, he stands as one of the prominent figures in the country music scene, recently securing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with his self-titled album.

Warren Zeiders

At first, Zeiders was pursuing a business degree and playing lacrosse at Frostburg State University.

While there, he dabbled in recording and shared cover songs on TikTok. Eventually, he ventured into co-writing and performing his own songs, with “Ride the Lightning” amassing over 500 million views on TikTok.

Now, Zeiders has launched his debut album, which made its grand entrance as the number one addition on country radio charts.

Priscilla Block

Following her high school graduation, Priscilla made her way to Nashville, Tennessee, determined to carve out a career in the country music scene.

In 2020, her track, “Just About Over You,” caught fire on TikTok, catching the attention of Nashville’s music bigwigs, who promptly signed her to Mercury Nashville.

As a single, “Just About Over You” climbed the American country charts.

These days, Priscilla is making appearances all over the country, including alongside Old Dominion and hitting the road with Justin Moore, where the duo even has a catchy no. 1 collab called “You, Me, And Whiskey.”

