Bardwell woman arrested and charged with kidnapping

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BARDWELL, Ky. (KFVS) - A Bardwell woman has been arrested and charged with Kidnapping and child endangerment.

On September 27, Chief Brandon Marbry of the Bardwell Police Department was contacted and informed that 41-year-old Ashley Rafiner was observed taking a small child into her apartment.

According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, Rafiner was known to local law enforcement for recent arrests. It was also known that she did not have any small children.

The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office responded with Chief Marbry to the location to assist. A five-year-old child was in the residence. The child was able to tell law enforcement which apartment he belonged to, and his grandfather was located.

The grandfather stated the child was supposed to be out playing and that Rafiner did not have permission to take the child to her residence. The grandfather further stated that he had run Rafiner off from his apartment about 30 minutes prior when she was incoherently yelling and beating on his door.

According to the release, the child said that Rafiner told him that she had ice cream in her apartment and took him by the arm to her apartment while he was outside playing. She was removing the child’s shoes when law enforcement arrived and intervened.

Rafiner was under the influence while speaking with law enforcement. She was arrested and charged for the following:

  • Kidnapping
  • 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Minor
  • Alcoholic Intoxication 2nd offense

Prior to the incident, Rafiner had pled guilty for a Public Intoxication charge and is currently out on bond in Ballard County for a Public Intoxication charge in which as a condition of her bond she was not to consume any alcohol or drugs. She was lodged at the Ballard County Detention Center.

