Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Astronomers say building block of life present on Jupiter’s icy moon

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about...
This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about 415 million miles from Earth.(NASA, ESA, and A. Simon (GSFC) via AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A building block of life may exist inside one of Jupiter’s icy moons called Europa.

Europa is one of several ocean worlds in our solar system where scientists believe life could exist.

In findings published earlier this month, two independent teams of astronomers used the James Webb space telescope to observe the frozen surface of Europa.

Their analysis revealed an abundance of carbon dioxide in one specific region.

While Europa may contain twice as much ocean water as Earth, scientists have long questioned whether Europa’s ocean contains carbon and other chemicals necessary for life.

Now, they’re planning two future missions to take a closer look at whether the icy ocean world has the potential to support life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wingo, Kentucky that left one...
15 year old charged with murder in Graves Co. shooting
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
(Top row from left to right) Brennen Dehart, Devin Gray, Tray Holland, (bottom row from left...
5 arrested after police investigate stolen vehicle
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Oak Park senior Tristan Young was named the school's second transgender Homecoming Queen. Then,...
Oak Park transgender homecoming queen stands strong after facing criticism

Latest News

FILE - Jeffrey Clark, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Environment and...
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
In this image taken from video released by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, police detain...
Man deliberately drives into home, crashes into a police station, officials say
FILE - Baltimore Archbishop William Lori speaks with reporters before an Ash Wednesday Mass in...
Baltimore Archdiocese files for bankruptcy before new law on abuse lawsuits takes effect
The UAW prepares to expand its strike a second time against US automakers after another...
Autoworkers strike expands with no deal in sight
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line