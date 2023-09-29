All lanes of Purchase Pkwy. blocked at 16.5mm in Graves Co. due to 2 separate semi crashes

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All lanes of Purchase Parkway are blocked at the 16.5 mile marker due to two crashes, near the same location, involving semi trucks.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a semi loaded with processed chicken crashed, blocking the southbound lanes of Purchase Parkway near the KY 58 overpass on Friday morning, September 29.

As responders were working that crash, a northbound semi crashed blocking the northbound lanes nearby.

The crashes are in the extended work zone along Purchase Parkway where traffic is down to one lane.

The estimated duration is 4 hours, or approximately 12:30 p.m.

According to KYTC, due to the work zone along the Purchase Parkway, and the closure of all ramps in the KY 339 Wingo exit 14 interchange for reconstruction, the entire length of the parkway is closed.

Northbound drivers should detour off at the Fulton exit 7 interchange to take KY 307 South to U.S. 45 North to KY 80 to reach Interstate 69 via Mayfield exit 21.

Southbound drivers should detour off at the I-69/KY 80 Exit 21 interchange to follow U.S. 45 South to return to the Parkway at Fulton.

Drivers who regularly travel U.S. 45 between Fulton and Mayfield should be aware of additional traffic flow along the detour.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.