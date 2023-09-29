2 men arrested for manslaughter in connection with McCracken Co. overdose death

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested for manslaughter in connection with an overdose death.

John Read, 49, and Christopher Scholl, 41, were arrested on Tuesday, September 26 on one count each of second-degree manslaughter.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 3500 block of Olivet Church Road around 9:20 p.m. on July 28 for a 911 call reporting a possible drug overdose.

When deputies arrived, they found a man unresponsive. He was rushed to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead by medical professionals. The man was later identified as 24-year-old Jerry Seay of Calvert City, Ky.

They say the home belonged to Read, who was at home when first responders arrived.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, they found evidence that suggested Seay had ingested a lethal amount of methamphetamine.

During a search of the home, approximately 28 grams of meth were found along with drug paraphernalia. Investigators also learned that the meth ingested by Seay was given to him by Read.

Detectives say they identified Scholl as the source of supply. They served a search warrant on Scholl’s home on Old Mayfield Road where more meth and drug trafficking paraphernalia was found.

The Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office verified that Seay’s immediate cause of death was due to methamphetamine intoxication.

On Sept. 15, the evidence was presented to the McCracken County Grand Jury who chose to indict both Read and Scholl. They were both arrested on Sept. 26.

The sheriff’s office says if you or anyone you know is struggling with substance use, Badges of Hope can help you. The group along with several community partners can find a treatment facility for you and provide transportation, at no cost to you or your loved one. You can call 270-444-4719.

