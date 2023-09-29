16 Mayfield families receive keys to new houses

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - It’s a new day for more than a dozen families in Mayfield, Kentucky who lost their homes to a devastating tornado nearly two years ago.

On Friday, September 29, they received keys to their new homes. It is a sixty-home subdivision called New Hope Acres.

Latasha Hayes is one of many Mayfield residents who lost her home during the tornado in December 2021. Now, almost two years later, she’s walking into her new home for the first time. She said she’s never felt more blessed.

According to Hayes, the journey since the tornado has been hard and now being here means the world to her.

“It’s a fresh start, a new start, that’s what it means, a new start,” Hayes said. “And with that, it’s a new start to us 16 families that have been dedicated in today and 16 more after and after.”

The organization who made it happen is called Samaritan’s Purse, a relief group that’s been working in Mayfield since the tornado hit. Organization President Franklin Graham said it’s been a team effort to help the Mayfield community.

“This family that lost everything now tonight has a roof, a bed, a sofa, chairs, and it’s theirs,” Graham said.

Graham also says each home also includes a safe room with steel doors and concrete walls to protect them in case of any future disasters.

