Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

16 Mayfield families receive keys to new houses

Latasha Hayes poses in front of her new home with her family and Samaritan's Purse President...
Latasha Hayes poses in front of her new home with her family and Samaritan's Purse President Franklin Graham.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - It’s a new day for more than a dozen families in Mayfield, Kentucky who lost their homes to a devastating tornado nearly two years ago.

On Friday, September 29, they received keys to their new homes. It is a sixty-home subdivision called New Hope Acres.

Latasha Hayes is one of many Mayfield residents who lost her home during the tornado in December 2021. Now, almost two years later, she’s walking into her new home for the first time. She said she’s never felt more blessed.

According to Hayes, the journey since the tornado has been hard and now being here means the world to her.

“It’s a fresh start, a new start, that’s what it means, a new start,” Hayes said. “And with that, it’s a new start to us 16 families that have been dedicated in today and 16 more after and after.”

The organization who made it happen is called Samaritan’s Purse, a relief group that’s been working in Mayfield since the tornado hit. Organization President Franklin Graham said it’s been a team effort to help the Mayfield community.

“This family that lost everything now tonight has a roof, a bed, a sofa, chairs, and it’s theirs,” Graham said.

Graham also says each home also includes a safe room with steel doors and concrete walls to protect them in case of any future disasters.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wingo, Kentucky that left one...
15 year old charged with murder in Graves Co. shooting
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
(Top row from left to right) Brennen Dehart, Devin Gray, Tray Holland, (bottom row from left...
5 arrested after police investigate stolen vehicle
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Oak Park senior Tristan Young was named the school's second transgender Homecoming Queen. Then,...
Oak Park transgender homecoming queen stands strong after facing criticism

Latest News

As responders were working that crash, a northbound semi crashed blocking the northbound lanes...
Southbound lanes of Purchase Pkwy. blocked, northbound lanes reopen at 16.5mm in Graves Co. due to 2 separate semi crashes
Mount Vernon Fall Festival kicks off today.
Mt. Vernon Fall Festival begins Friday
The Rodgers Theatre in downtown Poplar Bluff will be holding the Missouri premiere for the...
“HERD” movie premiere in Poplar Bluff in October
The Southbound Lanes of the Purchase Parkway in graves county remain blocked
Semi crash blocks southbound lanes of Purchase Parkway in Graves Co.