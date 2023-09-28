Heartland Votes
Very warm weather to continue.

By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw a couple storms in our far southern counties but this activity will move out of the Heartland after sunset and we will remain mild with quiet conditions for the remainder of the night. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s north to middle 60s south. Friday we will start off with a little patchy fog other wise we will see partly sunny skies. It will be warm again with highs ranging from the middle 80s north to the lower 90s south. The heat looks to continue through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Great weekend ahead
