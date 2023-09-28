Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Tropical Storm Rina forms in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: NHC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters said Thursday the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). The system was centered 1,190 miles (1,915 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands.

No coastal watches or warnings are yet in effect for the storm, and there were no hazards affecting land.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shared new details as authorities continue to search for...
Search continues for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
A man from Advance, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.
Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in crash on Highway 25
Oak Park senior Tristan Young was named the school's second transgender Homecoming Queen. Then,...
Oak Park transgender homecoming queen stands strong after facing criticism
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Boyfriend charged with murder in case of mother of 5 missing for 8 years
Malik Woods, 24 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Cape Giradeau Police said he led an officer on...
Wanted man arrested after police chase

Latest News

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
The American soldier who bolted into North Korea 2 months ago has returned to the US
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
Biden is targeting Trump’s ‘extremist movement’ as he makes democracy a touchtone in reelection bid
Republican presidential candidates, from left, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey...
Donald Trump skipped the GOP debate again. This time, his rivals took him on directly
Breaking News
Police confirm 2 bodies discovered in Ohio County during search after airplane crash