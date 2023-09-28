Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Students find body near school grounds in Ohio

FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their...
FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their middle school.(19 News)
By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Students at an Ohio middle school found a body near the school grounds early Thursday morning, officials said.

Students at Hyre Community Learning Center, an Akron Public School, immediately told their school resource officer, and Akron police are investigating.

School officials said they will have counselors available for any students needing to talk to someone.

Police are also enhancing security measures in the vicinity of the school.

“Our thoughts are with the affected individual’s family during this difficult time, and we will continue to offer support to our students as they process this unexpected event,” said school officials in a letter sent to parents.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shared new details as authorities continue to search for...
Search continues for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
Oak Park senior Tristan Young was named the school's second transgender Homecoming Queen. Then,...
Oak Park transgender homecoming queen stands strong after facing criticism
A man from Advance, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.
Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in crash on Highway 25
Malik Woods, 24 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Cape Giradeau Police said he led an officer on...
Wanted man arrested after police chase
A man from Cape Girardeau, Missouri pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the first-degree murder of...
Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of his wife

Latest News

Investigators recovered both the margay cub (left) and the jaguar cub.
Couple accused of trying to sell jaguar in Academy Sports parking lot after also selling margay cub
FILE - A smashed spotted lanternfly sits on the ground in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022....
Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and trees
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere is arrested, police say