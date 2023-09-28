Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

SoutheastHEALTH celebrating renovations of Lacey St. multi-use facility

SoutheastHEALTH said the 1708 Lacey facility is undergoing $50 million in renovations, which...
SoutheastHEALTH said the 1708 Lacey facility is undergoing $50 million in renovations, which include the Emergency Services Department and conversion of semi-private rooms to private rooms within the hospital.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH is celebrating a large renovation project with a ribbon cutting.

The ceremony on Thursday morning, September 28, recognizes the efforts in completing a sweeping renovation of the 1708 Lacey Street multi-use facility located directly across from the hospital.

SoutheastHEALTH said the 1708 Lacey facility is undergoing $50 million in renovations, which include the Emergency Services Department and conversion of semi-private rooms to private rooms within the hospital.

Services at the four-story facility include MRI services, cardiac and pulmonary rehab, facilities management, reference lab services, human resources, education services and training center.

According to SoutheastHEALTH, the renovation is part of a historic multi-million project for the health care system.

These projects include the $30 million Southeast Behavioral Hospital completed in March 2021 and the $25 million Southeast Center for Integrated Services opened in January 2023.

More projects are in the works.

The healthcare system said planning is for a $20 million Ambulatory Surgery Center on the West Campus which will feature surgical suites for specialties that include orthopedics, general surgery, women’s health and more.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shared new details as authorities continue to search for...
Search continues for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
Oak Park senior Tristan Young was named the school's second transgender Homecoming Queen. Then,...
Oak Park transgender homecoming queen stands strong after facing criticism
A man from Advance, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.
Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in crash on Highway 25
Malik Woods, 24 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Cape Giradeau Police said he led an officer on...
Wanted man arrested after police chase
A man from Cape Girardeau, Missouri pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the first-degree murder of...
Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of his wife

Latest News

Breaking News
Police confirm 2 bodies discovered in Ohio County during search after airplane crash
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of William St. and...
Crews respond to crash involving several vehicles at William St. & Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
A visitor is seen looking through some comic books at the Cape Comic Con in 2021.
Cape Con 2023 kicks off Friday
Police are investigating after dozens of Marion Junior High School students were hit with what...
Gun found in student’s locker