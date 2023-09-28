SoutheastHEALTH celebrating renovations of Lacey St. multi-use facility

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH is celebrating a large renovation project with a ribbon cutting.

The ceremony on Thursday morning, September 28, recognizes the efforts in completing a sweeping renovation of the 1708 Lacey Street multi-use facility located directly across from the hospital.

SoutheastHEALTH said the 1708 Lacey facility is undergoing $50 million in renovations, which include the Emergency Services Department and conversion of semi-private rooms to private rooms within the hospital.

Services at the four-story facility include MRI services, cardiac and pulmonary rehab, facilities management, reference lab services, human resources, education services and training center.

According to SoutheastHEALTH, the renovation is part of a historic multi-million project for the health care system.

These projects include the $30 million Southeast Behavioral Hospital completed in March 2021 and the $25 million Southeast Center for Integrated Services opened in January 2023.

More projects are in the works.

The healthcare system said planning is for a $20 million Ambulatory Surgery Center on the West Campus which will feature surgical suites for specialties that include orthopedics, general surgery, women’s health and more.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.