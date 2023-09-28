SIU to host special events for LGBTQ+ History Month in October

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will commemorate October as LGBTQ+ History Month with the theme of “History, Community, Resilience.”

A variety of special events and activities are planned to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month, with most open to the campus community and public at no cost.

The Saluki Rainbow Network will lead a Pride March from the front of the Communications Building to the kickoff ceremony begging at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 2. The kickoff event will follow at 5:30 p.m. in the Old Main Room of the Student Center.

The following day, everyone is invited to get acquainted with Juniper Oxford, coordinator of the LGBTQ Resource Center, during the “Meet the Coordinator” event, set for 1-2 p.m. on October 3. The event will be held at the Student Services Building Rooms 150/160, and will include a presentation and the chance for visitors to mingle.

Back for this year is the popular Queer Cinema. At 4 p.m. on October 10, 16, 23 and 30, in the John C. Guyon Auditorium, a variety of queer movies will be shown at no charge. The movies scheduled include:

October 10 - “Screaming Queens”

October 16 - “Rafiki”

October 23 - “Saturday Church”

October 30 - “Framing Agnes”

A variety of learning opportunities will take place throughout the month as well, including the Black N’ Queer Roundtable set for 5 p.m. on October 5 in the Ohio Room of the Student Center.

On October 19, at 5 p.m., Carbondale City Council member Clare Killman will be speaking in the Student Center Auditorium. Killman, the first transgender person ever elected to a city council position in Illinois, will speak about the importance of civic engagement. The presentation is free and open to the public.

The LGBTQ+ History Month schedule is packed with activities, including the Rainbow Family Day on October 8 at Bandy’s Pumpkin Patch in Johnston City. The event is complete with hayrides, caramel apples, a play barn, apple cider and pumpkins. It goes from 3-7:30 p.m. and is a pay-your-own-way event.

A Coming Out Social is set for noon to 2 p.m. on October 11 at the Student Services Building Pavilion. There will be crafts, games, music and food. All LGBTQ+ students, staff, faculty, allies and friends are welcome.

The Transition Your Closet event from 1-3 p.m. on October 9 at Student Services Building Rooms 150/160 gives LGBTQ+ students the opportunity to obtain casual or business wear clothing to change their gender presentation in style. The event also features free walk-in resume checks along with career readiness information for those who will soon be entering the workforce.

