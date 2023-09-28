SEMO Women’s Basketball holds first practice; Sophie Bussard out for the season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Women’s Basketball held their first official practice of the 2023-24 season on Wednesday.

Eight players return to the Redhawks roster from last year, however Sophie Bussard is out for the season with a torn ACL. Head Coach Rekha Patterson announced the injury following practice.

Despite the tough news, day one for SEMO was full of energy.

“Everyone was just feeling it,” said junior guard Kiyley Flowers of players dancing and celebrating drills done well. “That was late in practice. That was one of the last drills. For everybody to still have that energy going, that’s just good to have.”

SEMO opens their season on Nov. 7 at Southern Illinois.

