Project Hope event to help community

The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will be holding Project Hope next week
By Heartland News
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Project Hope will hold an event on Friday, October 6 to provide contacts and services to the community.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway Street.

Organizers say they hope to inspire, motivate and create positive change.

Vendors will help community members with birth certificates, social security cards, legal assistance, housing, medical assessments, free haircuts, groceries and more.

Lunch will also be provided at no cost.

You can call 573-651-3747 or email calvin@cpsemo.org for more information.

