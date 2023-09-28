Poplar Bluff elementary school embraces outdoor classroom

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - We’ve all been there, sitting in class staring out the window wanting to be outside instead. But when your teacher did let you have outdoor class, you likely sat in the grass or on concrete with no table to write on.

One Poplar Bluff school, Oak Ridge Elementary, has a solution. An outdoor classroom, built just for that.

“You’re still having fun because you’re outside,” Sadie Norman said.

”You get to be outside,” Kaston Jenkins said.

Norman and Jenkins are both third grade students at Oak Ridge Elementary school. They say this outdoor classroom is better than their regular classroom.

Their teachers, Kaisha Pigg and Christine Walker, aren’t complaining either.

”It’s big and open we can teach with two or three teachers, two or three classrooms at the same time,” Walker said.

“It really gives us the opportunity to drive our instruction even more,” Pigg said.

Complete with whiteboards, both full size and mini, tables, benches and a lot of freedom.

”You get to pick where you want to sit,” Jenkins said.

”Out in the outdoor classroom they can sit wherever they want to, they can work with others,” Pigg said. “Whereas most times in the classroom they’re working independently.”

“They’re still doing the traditional work, they’re still doing the same skills,” Principal Kristie Robinson said.

The kids view it as a little vacation from four walls and a desk.

“The kids think it’s great just getting outside, sitting at a table,” Robinson said. “They think they’re on a field trip.”

The teachers say they see the benefits every time they use it.

“The participation is so much better,” Pigg said. “They’re excited to be out there, so they want to engage with each other and with us.”

”They’re excited to participate, everyone’s more upbeat,” Walker said.

Both faculty and students say they are excited to bring their learning outside.

”It feels more like a classroom, but not a classroom,” Robinson said.

”It’s fun because you get to be outside and learn,” Norman said.

The principal said this idea came from wanting to utilize empty space and they made sure to get functional seating that’s made to last.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.