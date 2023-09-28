Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Police say New Madrid resident mistakenly received fentanyl in mail

According to the police department, it’s possible that more of these packages may have been...
According to the police department, it’s possible that more of these packages may have been sent out to other addresses in New Madrid.(New Madrid Police Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are alerting residents to a public safety concern after a resident mistakenly received packages in the mail containing fentanyl.

According to the New Madrid Police Department, a resident received two packages in the mail from out of state on Thursday, September 28.

They said the packages had the resident’s name on them; however, they were suspicious because they had not ordered anything.

The resident contacted police immediately.

Police say the package contained what is believed to be fentanyl. Lab results on the substance are pending.

According to the police department, it’s possible that more of these packages may have been sent out to other addresses in New Madrid.

If you receive a suspicious package, you should not open it and call the New Madrid Police Department immediately at 573-748-5901.

The case has been turned over to the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force for further investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shared new details as authorities continue to search for...
Search continues for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
Oak Park senior Tristan Young was named the school's second transgender Homecoming Queen. Then,...
Oak Park transgender homecoming queen stands strong after facing criticism
A man from Advance, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.
Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in crash on Highway 25
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wingo, Kentucky that left one...
15 year old charged with murder in Graves Co. shooting
Malik Woods, 24 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Cape Giradeau Police said he led an officer on...
Wanted man arrested after police chase

Latest News

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wingo, Kentucky that left one...
15 year old charged with murder in Graves Co. shooting
The building city hall moved into has been sitting on the Marion Square since 1914.
City of Marion officially moves into new city hall
SoutheastHEALTH said the 1708 Lacey facility is undergoing $50 million in renovations, which...
SoutheastHEALTH celebrating renovations of Lacey St. multi-use facility
Two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, a sheriff’s office captain and two police officers...
Heartland first responders honored with Missouri Public Safety medals
Teachers say they've noticed the students participate more when they use the outdoor classroom.
Poplar Bluff elementary school embraces outdoor classroom