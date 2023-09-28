Police say New Madrid resident mistakenly received fentanyl in mail

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are alerting residents to a public safety concern after a resident mistakenly received packages in the mail containing fentanyl.

According to the New Madrid Police Department, a resident received two packages in the mail from out of state on Thursday, September 28.

They said the packages had the resident’s name on them; however, they were suspicious because they had not ordered anything.

The resident contacted police immediately.

Police say the package contained what is believed to be fentanyl. Lab results on the substance are pending.

According to the police department, it’s possible that more of these packages may have been sent out to other addresses in New Madrid.

If you receive a suspicious package, you should not open it and call the New Madrid Police Department immediately at 573-748-5901.

The case has been turned over to the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force for further investigation.

