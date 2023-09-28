Heartland Votes
Police: Flying instructor, student found dead after search for crashed plane

A pilot and student pilot were found dead in a Kentucky plane crash Thursday.
By Haley Kerby , Monica Watkins, Isaac Calvert and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/WBKO/Gray News) – Two people are dead after a plane crashed in Kentucky late Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The Kentucky State Police confirmed two bodies were found after a search for a downed airplane Thursday morning.

WBKO reports there that was a report made of a possible plane crash around 11 p.m. Wednesday, and a search of the general area commenced.

The aircraft had two people on board, according to Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright.

An instructor and a student pilot were en route to Owensboro from Bowling Green when the tower lost contact. At the time of the suspected crash, a severe thunderstorm had developed in the area.

State troopers said the bodies of the victims were found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Their identities have not yet been released.

The initial search was set up based on information from the flight path, cell phone pings of the pilot’s cell phone and the Life360 app.

Three drones and an airplane were launched to search the area once the weather cleared and as more information became available.

The search focused on the area around New Panther Creek Church in Ohio County on Highway 764. Paperwork associated with an aircraft was located in a wooded area behind the church shortly after the area was searched.

Officials said a plane wing had been found in the original search location around 8:30, according to WFIE.

