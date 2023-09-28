Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Paducah man accused of driving unregistered motorcycle without license

Steven M. Brown, 43, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of improper display of registration...
Steven M. Brown, 43, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of improper display of registration plate, no motorcycle license, no registration plates, trafficking in methamphetamine, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of driving an unregistered motorcycle without a license while he was supposed to be on house arrest.

Steven M. Brown, 43, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of improper display of registration plate, no motorcycle license, no registration plates, trafficking in methamphetamine, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, a detective saw a man in Paducah driving a motorcycle with an improperly displayed license plate. After stopping the motorcycle, the detective learned the driver, Steven Brown, did not have a motorcycle license.

In addition, deputies say the plate on the motorcycle did not match the motorcycle and the motorcycle in question had not been registered.

Deputies say Brown was wearing a GPS ankle monitor. He was out on bond and was supposed to be on court-ordered house arrest for charges of reckless driving, DUI, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and other offenses. Those charges are from August out of Monroe County, Ky.

They say at one point during the stop, Brown pulled a pill bottle out of his pants pocket that contained crystal meth.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brown tried to resist and pull away as he was being placed under arrest. He was also screaming and yelling.

Brown was eventually arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shared new details as authorities continue to search for...
Search continues for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
Oak Park senior Tristan Young was named the school's second transgender Homecoming Queen. Then,...
Oak Park transgender homecoming queen stands strong after facing criticism
A man from Advance, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.
Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in crash on Highway 25
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wingo, Kentucky that left one...
1 suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Graves Co.
Malik Woods, 24 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Cape Giradeau Police said he led an officer on...
Wanted man arrested after police chase

Latest News

64-year-old Paula Laboone was sentenced for the offenses of Possession of Methamphetamine with...
Kennett woman sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison
The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will be holding Project Hope on Oct. 6.
Project Hope event to help community
The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will be holding Project Hope next week
Project Hope 2023 happening October 6
Mikkel J. Pierce, of Albion, Ill., was arrested on charges of arson, possession of...
Man accused of setting fire at Fairfield, Ill. home