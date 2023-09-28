Paducah man accused of driving unregistered motorcycle without license

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of driving an unregistered motorcycle without a license while he was supposed to be on house arrest.

Steven M. Brown, 43, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of improper display of registration plate, no motorcycle license, no registration plates, trafficking in methamphetamine, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, a detective saw a man in Paducah driving a motorcycle with an improperly displayed license plate. After stopping the motorcycle, the detective learned the driver, Steven Brown, did not have a motorcycle license.

In addition, deputies say the plate on the motorcycle did not match the motorcycle and the motorcycle in question had not been registered.

Deputies say Brown was wearing a GPS ankle monitor. He was out on bond and was supposed to be on court-ordered house arrest for charges of reckless driving, DUI, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and other offenses. Those charges are from August out of Monroe County, Ky.

They say at one point during the stop, Brown pulled a pill bottle out of his pants pocket that contained crystal meth.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brown tried to resist and pull away as he was being placed under arrest. He was also screaming and yelling.

Brown was eventually arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

