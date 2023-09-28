Noble Park Pickleball Courts to temporarily close

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The contractor responsible for the construction of the Noble Park Pickleball Courts, PCC Sports, will be temporarily closing the courts.

To comply with the specifications outlined in the bid package, crews will be resetting the posts for the pickleball nets. The work is expected to last from September 30 - October 4, pending no weather delays or mechanical issues.

The eight-court facility is located in Noble Park across from the tennis courts. Earlier this year, the City approved a contract with PCC Sports to construct the courts with amenities including fencing, lighting, shade structures, benches, and sidewalks. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on September 1.

