Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Noble Park Pickleball Courts to temporarily close

The work is expected to last from September 30 - October 4, pending no weather delays or...
The work is expected to last from September 30 - October 4, pending no weather delays or mechanical issues.(MGN Online / saimad / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Pixabay / Pickel-Ball, Inc.)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The contractor responsible for the construction of the Noble Park Pickleball Courts, PCC Sports, will be temporarily closing the courts.

To comply with the specifications outlined in the bid package, crews will be resetting the posts for the pickleball nets. The work is expected to last from September 30 - October 4, pending no weather delays or mechanical issues.

The eight-court facility is located in Noble Park across from the tennis courts. Earlier this year, the City approved a contract with PCC Sports to construct the courts with amenities including fencing, lighting, shade structures, benches, and sidewalks. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on September 1.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shared new details as authorities continue to search for...
Search continues for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
Oak Park senior Tristan Young was named the school's second transgender Homecoming Queen. Then,...
Oak Park transgender homecoming queen stands strong after facing criticism
A man from Advance, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.
Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in crash on Highway 25
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wingo, Kentucky that left one...
1 suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Graves Co.
Malik Woods, 24 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Cape Giradeau Police said he led an officer on...
Wanted man arrested after police chase

Latest News

Two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, a sheriff’s office captain and two police officers...
Heartland first responders honored with Missouri Public Safety medals
A visitor is seen looking through some comic books at the Cape Comic Con in 2021.
Cape Con 2023 kicks off Friday
Mikkel J. Pierce, of Albion, Ill., was arrested on charges of arson, possession of...
Man accused of setting fire at Fairfield, Ill. home
According to Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis, they were called out to a fire on July 10 at...
2 charged with felony arson in connection with fire at Kennett business
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects