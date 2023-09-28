Mobile tourism experience to launch in Graves Co. for Haunted Graves festival

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Mayfield-Graves County Tourism Commission is launching a new program for tourists and locals to find sponsored events for the Haunted Graves festival.

According to a release from MGC Tourism, the free program is called the Haunted Graves Passport, and everyone with a cell phone can sign up to use. There are more than 100 local businesses, civic organizations and schools included within the passport, showcasing the best of Mayfield and Graves Co. in an easy, mobile-friendly way, all while earning points to be redeemed for prizes.

MGC Tourism Executive Director Jennifer Beck Walker says this is the third year of Haunted Graves, so the commission wanted to add something new and fun to the month-long festival.

“I knew of other tourism agencies in the state that had used event passports, so we thought we would give it a try here,” Beck Walker said.

The commission says it’s utilizing a technology company in the travel space, called Bandwango. Bandwango technology is designed to support experiences created by destinations and marketed to visitors and locals.

MGC Tourism uses the tech, working alongside local businesses to get their offerings loaded into the Haunted Graves pass.

Once launched, visitors and locals will be able to visit a dedicated mobile passport landing page where they can sign-up for the Haunted Graves Passport simply by providing their name, email address and mobile phone number. A link is then sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen, where they can access it at any time.

According to the release, there is no download required and no apps to take up space on a user’s phone.

All the pass holder needs to do is attend the event at the appointed date, place and time included in the Haunted Graves Passport and then click on the event on their mobile phone and check-in to redeem points. Once the passport holder has enough points to redeem for a prize, they can claim the prize in the app.

Then just stop by the Commerce Center, on 201 E. College Street in Mayfield during the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, to pick up the prize. The commission says prizes are limited, so Haunted Graves Passport holders are encouraged to get started early in October.

The passport will launch on Sunday, October 1. To sign-up early for the Haunted Graves Passport, visit www.experience.visitmayfieldgraves.org.

For more information, contact MGC Tourism at (270) 247-6106 or info@visitmayfieldgraves.org.

