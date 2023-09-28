Man accused of setting fire at Fairfield, Ill. home

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of setting a fire at a home in Fairfield on Saturday, September 16.

Mikkel J. Pierce, of Albion, Ill., was arrested on charges of arson, possession of methamphetamine, residential burglary and resisting arrest.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the fire around 5:44 p.m.

They learned a man in dark clothing left the home pulling a wagon moments before the fire. Deputies found him a short time later.

According to the sheriff’s office, items in the wagon were determined to be stolen from the home. They say Pierce was also found to have meth.

He resisted arrest, but was subdued and taken to the Wayne County Jail.

During an interview, deputies say Pierce confessed to setting the fire.

The Fairfield Fire Department completed the arson investigation at the scene.

