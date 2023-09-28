Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Low river levels lead to problems along the Mississippi

A look at the Osceola Port along the Mississippi River which is bone dry after weeks of no rain.
A look at the Osceola Port along the Mississippi River which is bone dry after weeks of no rain.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - With a new year comes the same low river level problems on the Mississippi River affecting companies all along the banks.

Jeff Worsham, the Osceola Port Manager for Poinsett Rice and Grain, said they must scramble when the water levels reach -10.4 ft.

“Well, we are down to one dock out of three that we normally use, and on that one dock, we are only loading barges at 60% capacity than we normally do, and instead of two a day, we are doing 3 or 4 a day,” Worsham explained.

After the river at Osceola hit a record low last year at -11.6 ft., Worsham and his staff made sure they were more prepared this year. They are making sure if barges can not make their way down, they at least have some on hand.

“We are keeping more barges around ahead of time, and we started to address before the water got down to where it is a problem,” Worsham said.

While the sand on the port’s backside is not normal for this time of year, as Worsham said they desperately need rain but it has to come north of us.

“Anything from here south does not really help us on this end of the river but a good front coming across the Ohio River Valley would make a big difference,” Worsham said.

Unfortunately, that front is nowhere to be found, as models show these low numbers, could continue into mid-October.

Data from the National Weather Service shows the river will still be below 10 feet in...
Data from the National Weather Service shows the river will still be below 10 feet in Mid-October.(KAIT)

“That is expected to stay kind of steady for the foreseeable future. No rain really in sight,” Worsham said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shared new details as authorities continue to search for...
Search continues for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
Oak Park senior Tristan Young was named the school's second transgender Homecoming Queen. Then,...
Oak Park transgender homecoming queen stands strong after facing criticism
A man from Advance, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.
Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in crash on Highway 25
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wingo, Kentucky that left one...
15 year old charged with murder in Graves Co. shooting
Malik Woods, 24 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Cape Giradeau Police said he led an officer on...
Wanted man arrested after police chase

Latest News

(Top row from left to right) Brennen Dehart, Devin Gray, Tray Holland, (bottom row from left...
5 arrested after police investigate stolen vehicle
On October 7, folks can join in on the celebration at the Vineyard. There will be food, music...
Alto Vineyards to celebrate 35 years
According to the police department, it’s possible that more of these packages may have been...
Police say New Madrid resident mistakenly received fentanyl in mail
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wingo, Kentucky that left one...
15 year old charged with murder in Graves Co. shooting
The building city hall moved into has been sitting on the Marion Square since 1914.
City of Marion officially moves into new city hall