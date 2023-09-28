Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Kennett woman sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison

64-year-old Paula Laboone was sentenced for the offenses of Possession of Methamphetamine with...
64-year-old Paula Laboone was sentenced for the offenses of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm by a Previously Convicted Felon(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The United States Attorney’s Office announced that a Kennett woman was sentenced to serve 120 months in federal prison.

64-year-old Paula Laboone was sentenced for the offenses of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm by a Previously Convicted Felon. Laboone appeared for her sentencing hear on September 28 at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents, on January 30, a search warrant was executed at Laboone’s residence in Kennett. Numerous bags and baggies containing over two pounds of methamphetamine packaged for sale were seized form the living room and bedroom. Additionally, a Taurus semi-automatic pistol was seized from the bedroom.

Laboone was later interviewed and admitted to buying and selling methamphetamine for several months. She also admitted that the firearm was hers and she was aware that she could not possess it.

Laboone has previous felony convictions for possession of controlled substances in Dunklin County and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shared new details as authorities continue to search for...
Search continues for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
Oak Park senior Tristan Young was named the school's second transgender Homecoming Queen. Then,...
Oak Park transgender homecoming queen stands strong after facing criticism
A man from Advance, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.
Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in crash on Highway 25
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wingo, Kentucky that left one...
1 suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Graves Co.
Malik Woods, 24 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Cape Giradeau Police said he led an officer on...
Wanted man arrested after police chase

Latest News

Two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, a sheriff’s office captain and two police officers...
Heartland first responders honored with Missouri Public Safety medals
A visitor is seen looking through some comic books at the Cape Comic Con in 2021.
Cape Con 2023 kicks off Friday
Mikkel J. Pierce, of Albion, Ill., was arrested on charges of arson, possession of...
Man accused of setting fire at Fairfield, Ill. home
According to Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis, they were called out to a fire on July 10 at...
2 charged with felony arson in connection with fire at Kennett business
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects