‘It would be devastating’ | Businesses relying on Great Smoky Mountains National Park bracing for government shutdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Government will shut down in a few days if Congress can’t come together by the deadline on Saturday. If Congress doesn’t reach an agreement, people could feel the effects right here in East Tennessee at Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP).

Businesses that rely on the park’s tourism to stay afloat are bracing for a potential shutdown. Great Smoky Mountains Association (GSMA) is a nonprofit and partner of the GSMNP that provides educational services and products to park visitors.

“It would be devastating to this park,” said Laurel Rematore, CEO of GSMA. “It’s likely that we could have 30 to 40 employees that are displaced if they’re not able to report to work in this park’s visitor centers.”

During the 2018 shutdown, GSMNP stayed open, but most visitor centers were closed. That’s where Rematore said GSMA stands to lose more than $50,000 a day in merchandise sales. This is how the organization supports its financial commitments to fund park programs.

“When it comes to things like outdoor education in the parks, or operating an education bookstore, or staffing an information desk, there’s just no alternative to that,” Rematore said.

The potential shutdown is coming at an inconvenient time for many of these businesses as fall is the peak season for visitors. Millions travel to East Tennessee for the fall forest colors and to enjoy the many activities and events the state has to offer during the season. Rematore said last year’s October saw 1.6 million visitors.

It’s unclear which park services would be unavailable if a shutdown were to occur, but the impact of the shutdown will certainly be substantial.

