Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned. (Source: WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee high school football coach has resigned a week after being suspended.

WVLT reports that Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover was under a thorough investigation that initially prompted his suspension.

Coach Slover said he hadn’t done anything wrong, but a group of parents were trying to influence playing time regarding players on the team.

“I have done nothing wrong or improper, other than to refuse to make decisions as to playing time and positions because of a small group of parents with a large influence,” Slover said.

The coach thanked the players, community members and others who have shown him support during his time at Sweetwater High School.

School officials said the program is moving on without Slover.

“It is obvious that Coach Slover was not a good fit for Sweetwater High School, and we look forward to moving forward from here on out,” athletic director and assistant principal Caleb Norwood said.

David Staff will continue to serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Advance, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.
Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in crash on Highway 25
Online shoppers: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Cardinals Veteran Righthander Adam Wainwright will not throw another pitch. (Source: KFVS)
Cardinals veteran Wainwright has thrown his last pitch
The owner of Muffler Express and Automotive Repair on North Kingshighway said it will be...
Longtime automotive repair business in Cape Girardeau to close
There is a threat level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms Tuesday night for much of southern...
First Alert: Tracking possible storms tonight into Wednesday

Latest News

Walters is charged with felony assault, misdemeanor assault and official misconduct.
Trooper accused of assaulting teens playing prank
After decades in business, Muffler Express and Automotive Repair is saying farewell to the Cape...
Cape Girardeau business will soon be closing its doors after nearly 50 years
Republican presidential candidates, from left, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey...
Candidates in the second GOP debate attack each other and Trump — even though he’s absent
Joe M. James was sentenced by a judge to three life sentences plus 30 years.
Chaffee man receives 3 life sentences plus 30 years for sexually abusing 2 children
Actors Bob Odenkirk, left, and Jack Black, right, join demonstrators outside the Paramount...
Hollywood actors to resume negotiations with studios next week, as protracted writers strike ends