Gun found in student’s locker

Police are investigating after dozens of Marion Junior High School students were hit with what is believed to be airsoft pellets.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A student was removed from Marion Junior High School on Wednesday, September 27, after school leaders said a gun was found in their locker.

According to the Marion, Illinois Unit 2 School District, the junior high’s administrative team were told at 2:13 p.m. that a student reportedly said they had a firearm in their backpack.

Police were contacted and the student’s locker was searched immediately.

School leaders said they found a gun in the student’s locker and the firearm was handed over to Marion Police officers.

Officers then removed the student from school property.

At this time, the age and grade of the student are not being released.

The case has been turned over to the Marion Police Department.

School leaders said they are taking the matter seriously.

