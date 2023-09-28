Great weekend ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, tracking some slow moving rain across parts of western KY and SO IL. The rain is expected to clear out by later afternoon and into this evening. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear but patches of dense fog are possible. Areas that saw heavier amounts of rain today are more likely to see fog overnight into Friday morning. The weekend is looking great for any outdoor plans. High temperatures will stay remain above average through the next several days with plenty of sunshine overhead. The evenings will still feel a little cool with temperatures staying in the lower 60s.

