First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

A chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue into the morning hours, gradually ending from west to east. A few storms may produce small hail and gusty winds, but the greater risk of severe storms is just to the east of the KFVS area. By late morning this should be pushing east our of the region and we’ll be back to just partly cloudy and warm late September conditions. The weather as we approach the weekend will actually get drier and warmer, with highs near 90 on Saturday and Sunday!

An upper ridge will develop over the middle of the country and keep our weather unusually warm and dry at least into the beginning of next week. Lows will be near 60 with highs around 90! With no chance of precip after this morning, drought conditions will continue to increase with some areas approaching a month with no measurable rainfall. Right now it looks like our next change is about a week away, with a cold front bringing rain chances and cooler temps by late next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.