Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Morning showers, storms possible; feeling more like summer

The threat for severe to strong storms looks to keep off to the east of the Heartland, but there is a chance of thunderstorms developing through daybreak.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A chance of showers and thunderstorms continues this morning.

A few storms may produce small hail and gusty winds, but the greater risk of severe storms is just to the east of the Heartland.

By late morning this system should be pushing east our of the region.

Chances for rain look to dwindle after this morning until possibly late next week.

This afternoon is looking partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

As we approach the weekend it will feel more like summer.

Afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near 90 degrees with lows near 60 degrees.

Dry and unusually warm conditions look to continue at least into the beginning of next week.

Cooler temperatures look to arrive late next week with a cold front and rain chances.

