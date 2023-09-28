Featured games for Heartland Football Friday 9/29
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here’s a look at our featured games on 9/29 on Heartland Football Friday.
MO Games
(All times 7:00 p.m.)
Scott City at Kelly (Game of Night)
Sikeston at Jackson
Farmington at Cape Central
Poplar Bluff at Fox
Chaffee at Portageville
Kennett at NMCC
Caruthersville at Dexter
Hayti at Charleston
IL Games
(All games 7:00 p.m.)
Madison at Murphysboro
Du Quoin at West Frankfort
Hamilton Co. at Johnston City
