Featured games for Heartland Football Friday 9/29

By Todd Richards
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here’s a look at our featured games on 9/29 on Heartland Football Friday.

MO Games

(All times 7:00 p.m.)

Scott City at Kelly (Game of Night)

Sikeston at Jackson

Farmington at Cape Central

Poplar Bluff at Fox

Chaffee at Portageville

Kennett at NMCC

Caruthersville at Dexter

Hayti at Charleston

IL Games

(All games 7:00 p.m.)

Madison at Murphysboro

Du Quoin at West Frankfort

Hamilton Co. at Johnston City

Redhawks players celebrate after a drill.
SEMO Women’s Basketball holds first practice; Sophie Bussard out for the season
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 9/27/23
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 9/27
SEMO Women's Basketball holds first practice.
SEMO Women's Basketball holds first practice