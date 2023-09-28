Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

DOJ urges law enforcement to limit high-speed pursuits

Greene County Sheriff and Springfield Police Chief voice opinions.
High-speed chase ends off I-44
High-speed chase ends off I-44(Jay Bartell)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Department of Justice urges law enforcement to limit high-speed police chases.

It recommends that pursuits only occur when an officer knows of a violent crime or threat.

“The thing that I can’t bring myself to implement is a standard that permits pursuits only for violent crimes,” said Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott. “If you commit a crime, or if you’re a drunk driver, we’re going to come after you. We’re going to make our roads safer by getting people that kill people driving drunk or under the influence off the street.”

It’s one of the many new recommendations by the Justice Department to limit collateral damage that often comes along with chases.

”There are 64 recommendations, and we currently follow 45,” said Sheriff Arnott. “There are 11 that I won’t implement because it doesn’t make sense for our area.”

Sheriff Arnott says there are too many stolen vehicles and DWI’s in Greene County to stop pursuing them.

”We don’t find people stealing cars to strip the wheels on the stereo and things like that,” said Sheriff Arnott. “We find people stealing cars to commit violent felonies.”

He says training and technology like tactical vehicle intervention can safely bring a chase to an end.

”As recently as yesterday, there was one on Kansas expressway with a BMW with a highly intoxicated driver that continued to drive intoxicated and on the wrong lanes,” said Sheriff Arnott. “We were able to get our TVI car in place and spun the vehicle out into a light pole and took them into custody.”

The Springfield Police Department shared this statement regarding its practices.

”The PERF report confirms we are following best practices, and our standard operating guideline reflects that.”

-Cris Swaters, Springfield Police Department Spokesperson

For a full look into the DOJ report, click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shared new details as authorities continue to search for...
Search continues for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
A man from Advance, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.
Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in crash on Highway 25
Oak Park senior Tristan Young was named the school's second transgender Homecoming Queen. Then,...
Oak Park transgender homecoming queen stands strong after facing criticism
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Boyfriend charged with murder in case of mother of 5 missing for 8 years
Malik Woods, 24 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Cape Giradeau Police said he led an officer on...
Wanted man arrested after police chase

Latest News

Kentucky sports betting is expected to generate an estimated revenue increase of $23 million...
Online sports betting goes live in Kentucky
Breaking News
Downed aircraft located in Ohio County, crews searching for passengers
Search continues for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
Search continues for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
Suspect in custody in connection with deadly shooting in Graves County
Suspect in custody in connection with deadly shooting in Graves County
Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of his wife
Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of his wife