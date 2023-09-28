Crews respond to crash involving several vehicles at William St. & Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of William Street and Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

The crash happened during the morning commute on Thursday, September 28.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, it’s believed the crash involves five vehicles and an unknown number of injuries.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

Crews are in the early stages of working the scene.

The intersection is open to traffic, but drivers are urged to find another route if possible, but if that is not feasible to use extreme caution while traveling through the area.

