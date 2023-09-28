City of Marion officially moves into new city hall

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A historic building on the square in Marion will now serve as the new city hall.

The building the city moved into was built more than 100 years ago. City leaders in Marion say the building itself pays homage to some of its original features.

“It was just an opportunity to take a building that has a lot of historical value,” said Cody Moake, city of Marion’s chief of staff.

The building has been sitting on the Marion Square since 1914.

The Old First Southern Bank building now serves as the center of government for Marion.

“It’s not a building that could be used for a lot of things. It doesn’t look like a retail building, it doesn’t look like, it looks more like a bank or a government office or that sort of thing,” said Moake.

He said the new city hall will allow people to more easily access the services they need.

“If you walk in either one of the two front doors, there’s two separate front doors you can reach any of the services that I’m going to say 95 percent of our constituents utilize on a daily basis. The water office, city clerk and building and code office,” he continued.

Moake said the city wanted to highlight some of the building’s historic aspects. The city left the original 100-year-old bank vault in place and you’ll notice the original floors when you walk through the front door.

“We really saw it as an opportunity to take a building that needed restoring, restore the building and obviously it fits our needs from city government standpoint,” he explained.

He said he hopes the building will serve the community for years to come.

Despite with the building’s age, he said they are making things more accessible, even adding a virtual teller to help pay your water bill after hours.

