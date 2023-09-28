Heartland Votes
Carbondale police searching for vehicle after pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run

Carbondale police are looking for this 2010 Nissan Rogue with Illinois license plate K60 0864.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a vehicle after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit and run.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 400 block of East Walnut Street around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26 for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where the victim remains with serious injuries.

Police say witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a silver or gray sports utility vehicle. It was last seen turning south on South Graham Street from East Walnut Street.

Detectives were able to use intersection cameras and privately-owned cameras to identify the suspect vehicle as a 2010 Nissan Rogue with license plate K60 0864.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

