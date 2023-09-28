Carbondale police searching for vehicle after pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a vehicle after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit and run.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 400 block of East Walnut Street around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26 for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where the victim remains with serious injuries.

Police say witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a silver or gray sports utility vehicle. It was last seen turning south on South Graham Street from East Walnut Street.

Detectives were able to use intersection cameras and privately-owned cameras to identify the suspect vehicle as a 2010 Nissan Rogue with license plate K60 0864.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

