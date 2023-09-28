Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of his wife

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man from Cape Girardeau, Missouri pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the first-degree murder of his wife.

According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Gregory Hopkins pleaded guilty for the murder on September 27, just four days before his trial. Hopkins is now awaiting sentencing.

The murder took place in Carbondale, Illinois on January 4, 2022. Police officers responded to the 1100 block of E. College Street, where they found the victim, 26-year-old Gloria Hopkins. Investigators determined she was the victim of a domestic violence incident with her husband, Gregory.

The release states investigators collaborated with the Jackson Co. State’s Attorney Office to obtain an arrest warrant for Gregory on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery. Hopkins fled Carbondale and traveled to the Los Angeles, California area. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department found Gregory and he was brought back to Jackson Co. to await trial.

State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez led the prosecution. The Carbondale Police Dept. led the investigation with assistance from the Ill. State Police and the Los Angeles Police Dept.

