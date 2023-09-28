Cape Girardeau business will soon be closing its doors after nearly 50 years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After decades in business, Muffler Express and Automotive Repair is saying farewell to the Cape Girardeau community.

Cheryl Rowland, owner of Muffler Express and Automotive Repair, held an open house for the community to say their final goodbyes before closing up shop.

”Everything has to come to an end,” Rowland said.

Rowland and her husband Jim first opened their shop back in January of 1976.

She says her husband knew starting the business was a dream he wanted to become a reality.

“My husband had a dream when he got out of the Air Force, that he was going to be his own boss,” Rowland said. “And when we started looking, this was just a field, and I said, ‘What are we going to do here?’ He said we’re gonna build the first, free-standing muffler and brake shop,” Rowland said.

Since starting the company 47 years ago, the repair shop has serviced thousands of vehicles.

Don Glaus, the longest-standing employee who started working just months after the shop opened, reflects on the memories he’s created.

“When we were younger, bottle rockets underneath the bathroom door, there was a lot of things gunpowder in a muffler,” Glaus said.

Glaus says although he’s ready for retirement, the store closing is a bittersweet moment for him.

“Kind of sad and relieved both,” Glaus said. “I’m gonna miss a lot of people but you know 46 years in and your body doesn’t last forever, so it’s starting to break down.”

When looking back on all of the memories they’ve created right here in Cape, Rowland says there’s one thing she would like to say to the community.

“I guess more than anything I want to thank the whole community and beyond because they have blessed me,” Rowland said.

Muffler Express and Automotive Repair will officially close its doors Friday, September 29.

