Cape Con 2023 kicks off Friday

Danny Stewart, dressed as Batman, shares what you can expect at Cape Con 2023.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Con kicks off Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

The weekend-long convention, formally called Cape Comic Con, will feature professional comic book artists, publishers, special guests, multiple activities, booths, events and more.

Special guests this year include Stefan Kapičić, known for playing Colossus in the Marvel Deadpool film series, Ross Marquand, known for his role as Red Skull in the MCU’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame,” and voice actors, André Sogliuzzo and Greg Baldwin.

New this year is the pizza eating contest where competitors will have 10 minutes to eat 2 large pizzas for a chance to win the $200 grand prize.

For a full schedule of events, activities and vendors, click here.

