Alto Vineyards to celebrate 35 years

Alto Vineyards in Alto Pass is celebrating opening 35 years in business
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Alto Vineyards will soon be celebrating opening their doors 35 years ago.

On October 7, folks can join in on the celebration at the Vineyard. There will be food, music and a firework show.

Food will include their famous grilled brats and hotdogs, with onions and peppers, and sides of pasta salad, baked beans and chips. In addition, Dave’s Bagels and Taco Jim’s Food Trucks will be present.

Musical guests will include Ivas John Band, who will play from noon to 3 p.m., and The Juba Kings, who will play from 5-8 p.m.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and runs through 8 p.m. in Alto Pass, Illinois. Fireworks will start at dark.

