After challenging growing season, farmers facing another issue as fall harvest gets underway

MULKEYTOWN, Ill. (KFVS) - The fall harvest is underway in the Heartland, and farmers are starting to see the results of a challenging season.

Farmers have had to deal with a wide range of issues during the growing season, from heavy downpours, to lengthy droughts and now low water levels on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.

“There’s been times where you’ve been cutting in the mud and there’s times it’s dry and there ain’t nothing there. You just go along with the flow,” explained Chris Menckowski, a Franklin County farmer.

Menckowski grows corn, soybeans and wheat on his farm.

“I haven’t picked too much of it yet because it’s still wet, but it looks like it’s going to do better than the early corn,” said Menckowski.

He says downpours late in the season helped, but the hot and dry conditions in southern Illinois this summer hurt the crops he planted earlier.

Menckowski is facing a new challenge, low river levels.

The Ohio River, where Menckowski delivers his harvested crops, was just over 6 feet on Wednesday, September 28. The low river could decide how much money he makes from his fall harvest.

“When the rivers low, the barges can’t get up and down the river and it does affect the basis on the corn and soybeans and the wheat. As far as any crops. When it gets low the basis is usually low and you want it to be higher, then they have to find different modes of transportation,” Menckowski explains.

It’s a problem he has faced before.

This is the second straight year for near historic lows on the Ohio River.

Despite the challenge, Menckowski says no matter what, he’ll continue to roll with the punches.

“I’ve been in it for 40 years, well longer than that really, but as far as being on my own and you just get used to it. You kind of take the weather with a stride,” said Menckowski.

If everything goes as planned, Menchowski expects to be finished harvesting his crops by the end of October.

