5 arrested after police investigate stolen vehicle

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning leads to the arrest of five people on various charges.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, an officer spotted a vehicle around 12:45 a.m. on North Main Street matching the description of vehicle reportedly stolen on Amblewood Drive.

The officer attempted to catch up with the vehicle to confirm it was indeed the one stolen, but the officer lost sight of the vehicle on the 500 block of South Middle Street.

Police said another officer then spotted the vehicle parked behind a home on the same block of S. Middle St. and watched the driver run inside a home.

More officers arrived to the area and searched the home.

The officers reported finding numerous people in the home wanted on active arrest warrants.

Police said they also found the driver of the stolen vehicle and took him into custody.

A total of five Cape Girardeau residents were arrested.

Police identified them as the following:

Brennen Dehart, 22, is accused of stealing the vehicle. He is charged with stealing and driving without a valid license. Dehart’s bond was set at $15,000 cash/surety.

Devin Gray, 26, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants for his arrest. Gray was issued a citation to appear in court for false declaration.

Tray Holland, 27, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Aaron Laughlin, 40, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was also charged with resisting a lawful detention. Laughlin’s bond was set at $5,000 cash only.

Jade Wiedemann, 42, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants for her arrest.

