Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

5 arrested after police investigate stolen vehicle

(Top row from left to right) Brennen Dehart, Devin Gray, Tray Holland, (bottom row from left...
(Top row from left to right) Brennen Dehart, Devin Gray, Tray Holland, (bottom row from left to right) Aaron Laughlin and Jade Wiedemann were arrested after a home on the 500 block of S. Middle St. was searched by Cape Giradeau Police.(Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning leads to the arrest of five people on various charges.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, an officer spotted a vehicle around 12:45 a.m. on North Main Street matching the description of vehicle reportedly stolen on Amblewood Drive.

The officer attempted to catch up with the vehicle to confirm it was indeed the one stolen, but the officer lost sight of the vehicle on the 500 block of South Middle Street.

Police said another officer then spotted the vehicle parked behind a home on the same block of S. Middle St. and watched the driver run inside a home.

More officers arrived to the area and searched the home.

The officers reported finding numerous people in the home wanted on active arrest warrants.

Police said they also found the driver of the stolen vehicle and took him into custody.

A total of five Cape Girardeau residents were arrested.

Police identified them as the following:

  • Brennen Dehart, 22, is accused of stealing the vehicle. He is charged with stealing and driving without a valid license. Dehart’s bond was set at $15,000 cash/surety.
  • Devin Gray, 26, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants for his arrest. Gray was issued a citation to appear in court for false declaration.
  • Tray Holland, 27, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants for his arrest.
  • Aaron Laughlin, 40, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was also charged with resisting a lawful detention. Laughlin’s bond was set at $5,000 cash only.
  • Jade Wiedemann, 42, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shared new details as authorities continue to search for...
Search continues for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
Oak Park senior Tristan Young was named the school's second transgender Homecoming Queen. Then,...
Oak Park transgender homecoming queen stands strong after facing criticism
A man from Advance, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.
Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in crash on Highway 25
Malik Woods, 24 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Cape Giradeau Police said he led an officer on...
Wanted man arrested after police chase
A man from Cape Girardeau, Missouri pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the first-degree murder of...
Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of his wife

Latest News

Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Two people are charged with felony arson in connection with a fire at a southeast Missouri...
2 charged with felony arson in connection with fire at Kennett business
SoutheastHEALTH said the 1708 Lacey facility is undergoing $50 million in renovations, which...
SoutheastHEALTH celebrating renovations of Lacey St. multi-use facility
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of William St. and...
Crews respond to crash involving several vehicles at William St. & Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau