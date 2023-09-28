Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

3 arrested in baby formula theft investigation covering several counties in the Ozarks

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCKWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested three suspects accused in a multi-county baby formula theft investigation.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office obtained security video from a Lockwood store showing two women shoving cans of formula down one of their dresses. The store owner says they swiped 52 cans of formula worth more than $1,500. Investigators say the thefts spread from Sarcoxie to Lockwood to Ash Grove to Winona.

After the retailers reported the thefts, police in Van Buren, Mo., located them. Investigators said when officers tried to pull the driver over, people inside the van began throwing cans of formula at the patrol car. The officers eventually arrested them.

Two of the three suspects face theft charges in the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shared new details as authorities continue to search for...
Search continues for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
A man from Advance, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.
Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in crash on Highway 25
Oak Park senior Tristan Young was named the school's second transgender Homecoming Queen. Then,...
Oak Park transgender homecoming queen stands strong after facing criticism
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Boyfriend charged with murder in case of mother of 5 missing for 8 years
Malik Woods, 24 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Cape Giradeau Police said he led an officer on...
Wanted man arrested after police chase

Latest News

Kentucky sports betting is expected to generate an estimated revenue increase of $23 million...
Online sports betting goes live in Kentucky
Breaking News
Downed aircraft located in Ohio County, crews searching for passengers
Search continues for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
Search continues for attempted child abduction suspect in southern Ill.
Suspect in custody in connection with deadly shooting in Graves County
Suspect in custody in connection with deadly shooting in Graves County
Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of his wife
Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of his wife