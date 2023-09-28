3 arrested in baby formula theft investigation covering several counties in the Ozarks

LOCKWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested three suspects accused in a multi-county baby formula theft investigation.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office obtained security video from a Lockwood store showing two women shoving cans of formula down one of their dresses. The store owner says they swiped 52 cans of formula worth more than $1,500. Investigators say the thefts spread from Sarcoxie to Lockwood to Ash Grove to Winona.

After the retailers reported the thefts, police in Van Buren, Mo., located them. Investigators said when officers tried to pull the driver over, people inside the van began throwing cans of formula at the patrol car. The officers eventually arrested them.

Two of the three suspects face theft charges in the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.