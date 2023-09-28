Heartland Votes
2 charged with felony arson in connection with fire at Kennett business

According to Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis, they were called out to a fire on July 10 at...
According to Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis, they were called out to a fire on July 10 at Lupita's Mexican Restaurant.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are charged with felony arson in connection with a fire at a southeast Missouri business.

Kerry William Raymond and Crystal Umfress were each charged with second-degree arson.

According to online court records, Raymond’s bond was set at $65,000 and a status hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3.

Umfress’ bond was set at $75,000 cash only.

On July 10, the Kennett Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at a business in the 1000 block of St. Francis Street.

Investigators say video surveillance showed the fire was intentionally set by a man who entered the business through the back door.

According to court documents, Umfress asked a woman to burn the business in exchange for Umfress paying off the woman’s fines for other criminal charges.

They met in Cape Girardeau and Umfress allegedly gave the woman $1,000 up front.

According to the documents, before going to the business to burn it, Raymond tried to make an explosive device using a remote control dog shock collar and gasoline; however, the woman said he was unsuccessful. She told investigators the plan was to be outside the business and use the remote to start the fire.

The woman told them she and Raymond drove to the business and Raymond went inside to set a fire.

Court documents state the two started to leave, but they didn’t see any smoke, so Raymond went back a second time and successfully started a fire. He allegedly used a small gas container and alcohol to start it.

In addition to the $1,000 cash, the woman told investigators Umfress also sent her $485.05 through an app.

