1 suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Graves Co.

WINGO, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wingo, Kentucky that left one woman dead Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the shooting took place in the 900 block of Hopkins Cemetery Road on September 27 around 5:45 p.m.

A woman was shot and killed, but no other information about the victim has been released.

Sheriff Jon Hayden says a suspect has been taken into custody, and there is no danger to anyone in the area.

Sheriff’s deputies, the Ky. State Police, the Graves Co. Coroner’s office, as well as the Graves Co. Attorney and Commonwealth Attorneys offices are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.