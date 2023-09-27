Woman shot co-worker in the face after fight at St. Louis Family Dollar, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was shot by a co-worker inside a north St. Louis Family Dollar Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Myah Blankinship with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. No bond information is available at this time.

Charging documents state that Blakinship was seen on surveillance video getting a gun from her purchase after a fistfight between her and the victim was broken up. Blankinship later turned herself into the police and claimed self-defense. Police said the victim was unarmed and Blankinship was walking away from the victim prior to the shooting.

According to police, there were two children under the age of 17 years old nearby when the shooting happened.

The woman who was shot was listed in critical, stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information that can assist police with their investigation is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers.

