Wanted man arrested after police chase

Malik Woods, 24 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Cape Giradeau Police said he led an officer on a vehicle and foot chase on Tuesday, Sept. 26.(Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A police chase in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon, September 26 ended with an arrest.

The first chase started on the 0-100 block of South West End when an officer noticed a man in a parked vehicle wanted on a probation violation warrant.

This was around 4 p.m.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the officer parked behind the vehicle and attempted to speak with the wanted man, but the vehicle took off away from the officer.

Police said the officer chased after the vehicle in question until it got to the intersection of Highway 74 and U.S. 61.

The officer ended the chase because of traffic conditions, but the officer reported they watched the vehicle turn onto Walnut Street, then toward Commercial Street and into a dead end parking lot on the 500 block of Commercial St.

Police said the suspect got out of the vehicle and started running away.

The officer caught up to him and took the man into custody.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Malik Woods, of Cape Girardeau.

Woods was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on the outstanding warrant and remains in custody.

Police said further charges have been forwarded to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office.

No injuries or damages have been reported.

