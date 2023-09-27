Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Troopers seize nearly 300 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.
Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.(CSP)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Two people are suspected of drug trafficking following a traffic stop along I-70 in Colorado.

Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning at about 3:30 a.m.

A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol’s drug smuggling and trafficking section stopped a Chrysler minivan for a traffic violation on I-70 on the West side of the state near Grand Junction.

“During the stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle,” the Colorado State Patrol stated in a press release on Wednesday. “The driver declined and a search warrant was obtained. A vehicle search resulted in the trooper locating a significant amount of drugs hidden in suitcases. The drugs are suspected to be kilos of cocaine and had a total approximate weight of 290 pounds.”

Tyleke Stokley, of North Carolina, and Darvin Campbell, of Alabama, were arrested.

They are both suspected of intent to distribute more than 112 grams of cocaine and transporting more than seven grams of cocaine.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Fruita Police Department helped in the case.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Advance, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.
Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in crash on Highway 25
Online shoppers: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Cardinals Veteran Righthander Adam Wainwright will not throw another pitch. (Source: KFVS)
Cardinals veteran Wainwright has thrown his last pitch
The owner of Muffler Express and Automotive Repair on North Kingshighway said it will be...
Longtime automotive repair business in Cape Girardeau to close
There is a threat level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms Tuesday night for much of southern...
First Alert: Tracking possible storms tonight into Wednesday

Latest News

48-year-old Toby Adams of McCracken County, Kentucky has been arrested for drug trafficking
McCracken County man arrested for drug trafficking
Malik Woods, 24 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested Cape Giradeau Police said he led an officer on...
Wanted man arrested after police chase
A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.
Ghostly dumbo octopus spotted during deep sea exploration
This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
Judge Chutkan denies Trump’s request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail, operated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff, on Oct. 3,...
Man wrongfully convicted freed from jail after spending 28 years in prison