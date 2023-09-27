Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Traffic Alert: U.S. 62 blocked by livestock truck at east end of Tenn. River Bridge

U.S. 62 continues to be blocked at the east end of the Tennessee River Bridge in Livingston...
U.S. 62 continues to be blocked at the east end of the Tennessee River Bridge in Livingston County due to a livestock truck crash.(stock)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 62 continues to be blocked at the east end of the Tennessee River Bridge in Livingston County due to a livestock truck crash.

According to a the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston Co. 911 reported the crash after 3 p.m., with the roadway estimated to be cleared by 7:15 p.m.

However, KYTC says the area along U.S. 62 at the 0.0 mm between KY Dam Village State Park and the KY 453 intersection at Lake City is still blocked.

According to the latest report from KYTC, several steers escaped from the truck that had to be rounded up. There were approximately 55 steers on the truck that are being offloaded.

Estimated duration of this blockage is extended four hours or around 11:15 p.m.

Drivers are asked to detour using I-24 and KY 453 between Calvert City Exit 27 and Grand Rivers Exit 31.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online shoppers: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Prison razor-wire
Starting Monday, Missouri prison inmates no longer able to receive books from friends or family
A 16-year-old Farmington, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle.
Teen seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 just north of the...
I-57 southbound in Franklin County reopened after deadly 2-vehicle crash
A second crash is being reported in Franklin County on Friday morning, September 22.
Crash reported on Rte. 37 in Whittington, Ill.
City leaders in Carbondale are trying to make access from the city’s northeast side to the...
Carbondale city leaders trying to connect northeast side with rest of town