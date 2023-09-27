Traffic Alert: U.S. 62 blocked by livestock truck at east end of Tenn. River Bridge

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 62 continues to be blocked at the east end of the Tennessee River Bridge in Livingston County due to a livestock truck crash.

According to a the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston Co. 911 reported the crash after 3 p.m., with the roadway estimated to be cleared by 7:15 p.m.

However, KYTC says the area along U.S. 62 at the 0.0 mm between KY Dam Village State Park and the KY 453 intersection at Lake City is still blocked.

According to the latest report from KYTC, several steers escaped from the truck that had to be rounded up. There were approximately 55 steers on the truck that are being offloaded.

Estimated duration of this blockage is extended four hours or around 11:15 p.m.

Drivers are asked to detour using I-24 and KY 453 between Calvert City Exit 27 and Grand Rivers Exit 31.

