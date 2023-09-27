Heartland Votes
New business expanding into downtown Cape Girardeau

One local business in the Heartland is expanding to Cape Girardeau
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One local business in the Heartland is expanding to Cape Girardeau.

Breeanna Pearl, the owner of The Well by Girly Nature, has brought her all-natural personal care and cleaning products to downtown Cape Girardeau.

Pearl is launching this second natural goods store after a successful opening in Anna, Illinois.

Pearl says what was initially planned to be a three-year expansion turned into five months. She also said she needed to open the new location to keep up with high demand.

“I am very grateful, I’m very excited to be in Cape,” said Pearl. “I love the downtown community. Everyone is so welcoming and everybody loves shopping small. And even though Cape is ten times bigger than my community at home, it’s so tight knit and I love that about Cape.”

Pearl said she is proud to be a family-run business and all products sold are handmade.

