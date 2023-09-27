McCracken County man arrested for drug trafficking

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for drug trafficking following a traffic stop.

On September 26 around 3:35 p.m., detectives with the Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle near the intersection of Old Mayfield and Houser Road in McCracken County.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, detectives recognized the driver as 48-year-old Toby Adams. Detectives knew that Adams did not have a motorcycle license.

During the stop, Adams admitted that he had Methamphetamine smoking pipe in his pants pocket. Detectives searched Adams and located a glass Meth smoking pipe, a small amount of Marijuana, and approximately nine grams of Crystal Methamphetamine.

Adams was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. He has been charged with the following:

No motorcycle license

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

