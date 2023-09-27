Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

McCracken County man arrested for drug trafficking

48-year-old Toby Adams of McCracken County, Kentucky has been arrested for drug trafficking
48-year-old Toby Adams of McCracken County, Kentucky has been arrested for drug trafficking(McCracken County Sheriff’s Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for drug trafficking following a traffic stop.

On September 26 around 3:35 p.m., detectives with the Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle near the intersection of Old Mayfield and Houser Road in McCracken County.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, detectives recognized the driver as 48-year-old Toby Adams. Detectives knew that Adams did not have a motorcycle license.

During the stop, Adams admitted that he had Methamphetamine smoking pipe in his pants pocket. Detectives searched Adams and located a glass Meth smoking pipe, a small amount of Marijuana, and approximately nine grams of Crystal Methamphetamine.

Adams was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. He has been charged with the following:

  • No motorcycle license
  • Trafficking in Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online shoppers: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
A man from Advance, Missouri was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.
Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in crash on Highway 25
Cardinals Veteran Righthander Adam Wainwright will not throw another pitch. (Source: KFVS)
Cardinals veteran Wainwright has thrown his last pitch
There is a threat level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms Tuesday night for much of southern...
First Alert: Tracking possible storms tonight into Wednesday
The owner of Muffler Express and Automotive Repair on North Kingshighway said it will be...
Longtime automotive repair business in Cape Girardeau to close

Latest News

Drivers who see a cow wandering around U.S. 62 in Livingston County around the east end of the...
Kentucky State Police investigating livestock truck crash on U.S. 62
The 79th Annual Cotton Carnival takes place Tuesday, September 26 and goes through Saturday,...
79th annual Cotton Carnival underway
[FILE PHOTO] The Jackson Band Festival Parade will roll through uptown Jackson on Tuesday,...
Jackson Band Festival Parade set for Oct. 3
Breeanna Pearl, the owner of The Well by Girly Nature, has brought her all-natural personal...
New business expanding into downtown Cape Girardeau