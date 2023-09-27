Lingering rain chances

Heartland Votes
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 9/27/23
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, it has been a cloudy and rainy start for parts of the Heartland. The clouds will stick around for the day but the rain is expected to settle down throughout the afternoon. Overnight into Thursday the rain chances ramp back up but accumulation will be low. After tomorrow morning, the skies will start to dry out and we will end the week with dry sunny conditions. The above average temperatures are looking to stay around for awhile with highs in the upper 80s. The evenings could still get a little chilly once the sun goes down. Evening lows forecasted in the lower 60s to upper 50s.

