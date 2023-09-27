Kentucky State Police investigating livestock truck crash on U.S. 62

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating after a truck containing livestock overturned on US 62.

Around 2:45 p.m. on September 26, KSP Post 1 received a call from Livingston County Dispatch requesting that troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers respond to an overturned truck on the east side of Kentucky Dam Bridge.

According to a release from KSP, an initial investigation revealed 25-year-old Anthony Cooper of Flemingsburg, Ky. was operating a 1998 Peterbilt truck pulling a cattle trailer westbound on US 62.

For reasons currently under investigation, KSP says it appears that the front right steering tire on the Peterbilt blew out and the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, striking the guardrail, at which time the vehicle overturned over the guardrail off the right side of the roadway.

Cooper was wearing his seatbelt and sustained no injuries. The trailer was loaded with approximately 57 heads of cattle. US 62 was shut down for several hours to allow for clean up and rounding up loose cattle. This section of roadway was closed until 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27.

Drivers who see a cow wandering around US 62 in Livingston County around the east end of the Tennessee River Bridge are urged to call police immediately so they can be captured. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, three to four steers were missing after the crash.

After daylight, law enforcement and Livingston County Emergency Management will be double-checking the number of cattle recovered from the truck to learn how many are missing.

Anyone who spots a missing steer is urged to contact Livingston County 911 Dispatch at 270-928-2196.

